FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the opening of the first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Puerto Rico. The restaurant is the first of 10 locations set to open on the Caribbean Island in partnership with local franchisee Conceptos Restaurants LLC. The all-new Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located in Plaza Carolina, Puerto Rico’s second largest shopping center known for its exciting dining options, shopping, and cinemas.

“We are pleased to kick-off Fatburger’s growth in Puerto Rico with our first opening of 10 slated over the next several years,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “We continue to seek new growth opportunities that only further position Fatburger as a global leader. Fatburger’s iconic burgers and Buffalos’ award-winning wings provide a unique dining experience which we are confident will resonate with Puerto Rico locals.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. At Fatburger, “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with toppings including bacon eggs, chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

A perfect complement to Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express’ menu includes delicious bone-in and boneless chicken wings accompanied by a wide range of sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are served with celery, carrots, and blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Plaza Carolina is located at Avenida Jesús M. Fragoso, Carolina, Puerto Rico 00983 (store phone number: 787-418-2020) and is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.