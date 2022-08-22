FAT Brands Opens First Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Morocco

FAT Brands Inc. announced the opening of the first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Morocco. Located in Marrakesh on the famous M Avenue, the co-branded restaurant provides premium American fare, including delicious, custom-built burgers and award-winning wings.

“Over the last 70 years, Fatburger has developed a loyal following across the globe,” says Jake Berchtold COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “While our burgers are often front and center, it also is the dining experience itself that has led to us now having over 200 locations worldwide. We look forward to introducing Marrakesh locals to our celebrated history and showing them why we have earned the title of Hollywood’s favorite burger.”

“Fatburger is truly the best burger out there,” says franchisee Abdel Houachmi. “When I tried Fatburger for the first time years ago, I immediately knew this was a concept that would stand the test of time. I’m confident that when guests take their first bite of a Fatburger that they too will see why we are different from others in the burger space – big, juicy made-to-order burgers with endless toppings to select from.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, the Beyond Burger®, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.