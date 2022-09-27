FAT Brands Opens First Round Table Pizza in San Antonio

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announced the opening of the first Round Table Pizza location in San Antonio. This marks the fourth restaurant for the pizza franchise in the state of Texas with the other three locations situated in Dallas.

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its homemade dough, signature three-cheese blend and gold-standard ingredients topped to the edge. The new San Antonio location will feature the chain’s signature handmade pizzas, salads, baked to perfection Garlic Parmesan Twists, classic and boneless wings and more.

“The success of our Dallas Round Table Pizza locations solidified for us that there is a need for hand-crafted, quality pizza brands in the state, in particular, in larger metropolitan areas such as San Antonio,” says Jenn Johnston, President of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “Opening in San Antonio is a significant milestone for the brand as we continue to build upon our presence in Texas, which also includes growing into Houston and further expansion in the Dallas market.”

The San Antonio Round Table Pizza is located at 842 NW Loop 410, Suite 110, San Antonio, TX, and is open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 a.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m