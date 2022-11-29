FAT Brands Opens First Tri-Branded Location

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the opening of its first tri-branded location to date, a Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and Hot Dog on a Stick. Situated in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Valley Village, the restaurant boasts a classic all-American menu of custom-built burgers, Fat and Skinny Fries, fresh, all-natural chicken wings and savory hot dog on a stick and cheese on a stick products.

“Since 2013, we have been able to effectively scale the co-branded model of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express,” says Mason Wiederhorn, Chief Brand Officer of FAT Brands. “As FAT Brands has continued to expand its portfolio, we have been exploring other like-minded brands to join together, most recently, Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings. With Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and Hot Dog on a Stick, you could not ask for a better pairing—Los Angeles-born concepts, iconic food offerings, and loyal fan bases. We are excited to showcase them all together as an ultimate one-stop shop for delicious food.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs, to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Hot Dog on a Stick menu, guests can enjoy the brand’s famous, made-to-order Original Turkey hot dog on a stick. For a cheesier option, fans can opt for a cheese on a stick, dipped in top-secret party batter and cooked to golden perfection. On the Buffalo’s Express side, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch, or honey mustard dressing.

The Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and Hot Dog on a Stick tri-branded restaurant is located at 4806 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Valley Village, CA 91607 and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.