FAT Brands Opens Johnny Rockets in United Arab Emirates

FAT Brands Inc. announced the opening of Johnny Rockets in the United Arab Emirates. Situated in the country’s bustling capital city, Abu Dhabi, the new restaurant marks the first brick-and-mortar opening for franchise partner, Kitopi, who has a master franchise agreement with the global restaurant franchising company to open 136 brick-and-mortar locations in addition to 70 ghost kitchens throughout the Middle East.

To date, FAT Brands’ concepts Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger and Buffalo’s Express have opened in 15 of Kitopi’s existing ghost kitchens in the region. In the coming weeks, the franchise partner will also be opening another brick-and-mortar Johnny Rockets location in Dubai.

“Since announcing our partnership with Kitopi in 2021, we have been impressed with their ability to successfully open and operate our brands,” says Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Now, as they begin to open brick-and-mortar locations, we are thrilled to continue this growth journey with them. The Middle East is ripe with expansion opportunities, and we look forward to bringing burgers, shakes, fries, and fun to Abu Dhabi with Johnny Rockets.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986, on the iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe. Guests visiting the all-new location can enjoy a classic Johnny Rockets’ meal, a juicy, cooked-to-order burger paired with crispy fries and a decadent, hand-spun shake.

The Abu Dhabi Johnny Rockets is located at 108 Al Murihiban Street, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, UAE and is open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.