FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the debut of the first Round Table Pizza and Marble Slab Creamery in Oakland, CA. Located at 5095 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94610, the restaurant seamlessly blends the sweet treat brand into the existing Round Table Pizza location, offering homemade Ice Cream with free Mix-Ins and Shakes in a variety of flavors. This marks FAT Brands’ 10th co-brand/tri-brand pairing to date.

“Co-branding continues to be a key growth pillar of FAT Brands,” said David Pear, President of Round Table Pizza. “The new Round Table Pizza and Marble Slab Creamery co-brand is a testament to this and our commitment to creating the ultimate guest experience with food combinations that are complementary to one another—the velvety sweetness of Marble Slab’s ice cream and the refreshing contrast of the rich, cheesy goodness of a Round Table Pizza.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as “Pizza Royalty™” for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

For over 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with free Mix-Ins.