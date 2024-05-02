FAT Brands, a leading global franchising company that owns restaurant brands including Johnny Rockets, Fatburger, Round Table Pizza, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 13 other concepts, is pleased to announce the FAT Brands Foundation has raised over $130,000 via donations and committed funds at FAT Brands’ bi-annual Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Foundation team surpassed its $75,000 fundraising goal, which was then matched with an additional $50,000 donation by FAT Brands Inc., bringing the grand total to over $130,000.

Along with on-site fundraising, including a silent auction and raffle, the FAT Brands Foundation hosted its first-ever giving back event at the 2024 FAT Brands Summit to bring to life its mission of partnering with local non-profit organizations. In partnership with Las Vegas non-profit, Three Square, Southern Nevada’s only food bank and the area’s largest hunger-relief organization, FAT Brands Summit attendees helped pack nearly 6,000 meals for families. To further their commitment to the cause, the Foundation also presented a $10,000 check to Three Square to fund an additional 30,000 meals for the greater Las Vegas community.

“The Foundation has made remarkable strides since we announced its inception at the last FAT Brands Summit in 2022,” says Jessica Wiederhorn, President of FAT Brands Foundation. “To date, we have aided the work of over 50 causes in FAT Brands’ communities across the country. The pinnacle of this year’s Summit was celebrating with our key supporters, who have provided valuable donations, silent auction items and their time. We couldn’t be more grateful.”