FAT Brands Rolls Cookie Offerings to Burger Locations

FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Johnny Rockets and 15 other restaurant concepts, announced the rollout of cookie offerings at burger portfolio restaurants nationwide – Fatburger, Johnny Rockets and Elevation Burger.

The sweet menu rollout is a strategic optimization that leverages FAT Brands’ company-owned manufacturing facility, which produces cookie dough and pretzel mix for sister portfolio brands Great American Cookies and Pretzelmaker. Elevation Burger completed its cookie roll-out earlier in April of this year.

“For both Fatburger and Johnny Rockets, we see these additions as a way to further build and enhance our dessert programs,” says Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Playing into synergies is at the core of FAT Brands’ DNA. We are thrilled to be able to tap into our cookie dough facility to provide more delicious offerings for our fans.”