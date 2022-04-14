FAT Brands Taps Michael Chachula as First Chief Information Officer

FAT Brands Inc., announced the hiring of its first Chief Information Officer, Michael G. Chachula. Chachula joins FAT Brands with over 25 years of senior management experience in business and technology and will be focused on delivering scalable, sustainable, and efficient technology platforms across the portfolio and franchise system to aid in the growth of the company.

A seasoned executive with experience across the financial services, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and hospitality industries, Chachula has a track-record of identifying and implementing innovative technological solutions that drive further revenue growth. Most recently, Chachula was the Head of Digital and Revenue Growth for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. He focused on delivering an enterprise POS solution, CRM, marketing automation, and cross-channel Omni-Channel growth solutions for the brand and its franchise system. Prior to that, Chachula served as the Head of Technology and Executive Director for IHOP Restaurants within the Dine Brands Global Inc. portfolio. While at IHOP, Chachula introduced online ordering, delivery, POS, and CRM alternatives, technology footprint simplifications, and numerous other technology improvements, focusing on corporate and franchisee scalability, enablement, and profitability.

In addition, under Chachula’s leadership, IHOP was presented with CIO Magazine’s 2018 CIO 100 award for in-car marketplace ordering through the dashboard console and natural voice ordering on Amazon’s Alexa as well as Google Home. These initiatives changed the brand’s narrative, moving IHOP to the forefront of technology innovation, providing new and exciting experiences for customers.

“Michael’s experience is a perfect fit to support the growing FAT Brands’ portfolio,” says Thayer Wiederhorn, Chief Operating Officer of FAT Brands. “Michael’s extensive technology background and industry knowledge will help FAT Brands strengthen our technology ecosystem, develop strategic partnerships, and support our domestic and international growth, which, in turn, will enable our company and franchisees to become more efficient and profitable.”

“I am so pleased to join FAT Brands, a company with a proven business model and incredibly talented management team,” adds Chachula. “Throughout the pandemic, technology has been front and center in the restaurant space, and, as we look to a post-COVID world, it will be even more imperative to have strong systems in place at the corporate, franchisee and consumer level. I look forward to amplifying what is currently in place and identifying new solutions that will keep FAT Brands at the forefront of our industry.”