FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 13 other restaurant concepts, announced it is officially accepting Bitcoin for franchisee royalty payments. With over 2,300 locations worldwide, the Company is the first restaurant franchise to accept royalty payments in cryptocurrency. The move underscores FAT Brands’ commitment to financial and technological innovation.

“Over the years, Bitcoin has transformed into a mainstream asset and, as a Company, we see great value in expanding our forms of payments for our franchisees, especially for our international partners, who make up over 20 percent of our portfolio,” said Thayer Wiederhorn, COO of FAT Brands. “We look forward to utilizing Bitcoin as an efficient tool for streamlining and simplifying the payment process and are excited to be at the forefront of this evolution in embracing Bitcoin as it continues to grow in popularity.”