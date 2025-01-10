FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of iconic LA-based burger chain, Fatburger, is showing support for those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires, donating 10,000 meals to first responders and fire evacuees. Over the next several days, Fatburger, via its food truck, the “Fatmobile,” will be serving up 10,000 meals at first responder sites and shelters.

“The last few days have been unimaginable for Los Angeles—a city that has given our restaurants so much over the years,” said Andy Wiederhorn, Founder and Chairman of FAT Brands. “Our hearts go out to everyone that has been impacted by these devastating wildfires. We look forward to getting the Fatmobile out to these sites and shelters over the next several days to show our appreciation for our first responders working tirelessly to protect our community and to show our support to those who are dealing with the heartbreak of losing their homes.”