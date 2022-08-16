FAT Brands Unveils Speaker Lineup for Summit

FAT Brands Inc., a leading global franchising company that owns restaurant brands including Johnny Rockets, Fatburger, Round Table Pizza, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, and 12 other concepts, announced its third bi-annual summit, from August 29 to 31, in Las Vegas at The Wynn. The FAT Brands 2022 Summit will bring together some of the most influential names in business and in the restaurant industry to provide insights on areas such as entrepreneurship, consumer behaviors, technology, supply chain, diversity, equity and inclusion, public policy, leadership, and the industry landscape.

The Summit will host approximately 2,000 attendees, including franchisees, suppliers, and FAT Brands corporate personnel, who will hear remarks from FAT Brands’ CEO, Andy Wiederhorn, and Vice Chairman of the Board (and former president and CEO of McDonald’s USA), Ed Rensi, in addition to the following highly acclaimed speakers:

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Basketball Legend, Entrepreneur and Previous Fatburger Owner

Gary Vaynerchuk, Chairman of VaynerX, CEO of VaynerMedia and the Creator & CEO of VeeFriends

Mel Robbins, #1 Best Selling Author, Ted Talker, CEO, and Change Agent

John Barone, President, Market Vision, Inc.

Ty Bennett, Entrepreneur and Best Selling Author

Ira Blumenthal, CEO, Co-Opportunities, Inc.

Tucker Bryant, Award-Winning Poet and Storyteller

Rich Johnston, Market President-West, Sysco Corp.

Michelle Korsmo, President & CEO, The National Restaurant Association

Derek Lewis, President, Multicultural Business and Equity Development, PepsiCo

Hudson Riehle, SVP, Research & Knowledge Group, The National Restaurant Association

Hugh Roth, SVP, Chief Customer & Business Development Officer, PepsiCo

Adrienne Trimble, VP & Chief Diversity and Culture Officer, Sysco Corp.

Patti Wood, Speaker, Trainer and Media Authority in Body Language and Non-Verbal Communication

“We are thrilled to announce such an impactful conference line-up, packed with value-driven content for our franchisees, corporate staff and sponsors,” says Thayer Wiederhorn, Chief Operating Officer of FAT Brands. “FAT Brands has grown exponentially over the last 18 months; we see this event as a great opportunity to bring everyone in the FAT Brands family together to leverage the scale of our platform and build upon our strategic relationships.”

Over 150 suppliers, manufacturers and distributor partners contributed to making the best-in-class Summit possible, including Sysco Corp., PepsiCo, Lamb Weston, Blue Bunny and Impossible Foods, to name a few.