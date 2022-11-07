FAT Brands Withdraws Proposed Common Stock Offering

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. (Nasdaq: FAT) today announced that it has withdrawn its previously announced proposed registered public offering of shares of its Class A Common Stock as a result of market conditions.

Andy Wiederhorn, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, says, “This transaction was opportunistic in nature. While we appreciate the significant interest in the proposed offering, we have concluded that the current terms and conditions available in the market were not sufficiently attractive for us to move forward with a transaction at this time. We will continue to monitor market conditions and evaluate whether to pursue another offering in the future.”

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.