Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Coming to Florida with 10-Store Deal

FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and 15 other restaurant concepts, is coming to Florida with a 10-store franchise development deal in partnership with Whole Factor Inc.

The Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Orlando locations are set to open over the next six years. While Buffalo’s Express is known in the South through its full-service model, Buffalo’s Cafe, this marks a significant move for Fatburger as it looks to further broaden its footprint outside of the West Coast. In November 2021, FAT Brands also announced that 25 Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express locations are slated to open in Illinois over the next eight years.

“While FAT Brands has had a presence in Florida for some time through our other concepts such as Hurricane Grill & Wings, we see great opportunity in bringing our other restaurants to the state such as Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express,” says FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “We look forward to opening our doors in Orlando and welcoming locals and tourists alike to experience our juicy, custom-built burgers and award-winning wings."

“FAT Brands has perfected the co-branded model, pairing Fatburger, Hollywood’s favorite burger, and Buffalo’s Express, a wing brand sought after for its great-tasting wings and house-made sauces,” adds Gurjit and Spike Garcha of Whole Factor Inc. “We can’t wait to see the reception the brands receive in Orlando as we begin to roll-out locations.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs, to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible™ Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.