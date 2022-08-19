Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Debuts in Mexico

FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and 15 other restaurant concepts, announces the official opening of the first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Mexico. Situated in the heart of Mexico City, the restaurant is the first of 50 franchised locations to arrive in the country in partnership with franchisee, Red Rombo Group SA de CV. A second Mexico City location is also slated to open by the end of the 2022.

“Since announcing our development plans in Mexico last year, we have been working hand-in-hand with the Red Rombo team to open our first location for locals to get a taste of what we are all about,” says Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “We have opened other concepts in our portfolio in Mexico recently, which have been met with an incredible reception. With this opening, we anticipate the same type of demand for our delicious made-to-order burgers and wings.”

“There is no better burger out there than a Fatburger,” says Sergio Mendez, CEO of Red Rombo Group SA de CV. “Each burger is handcrafted to perfection with limitless toppings to choose from. As brand fans, we wanted to bring this one-of-a kind food experience to the country. We are thrilled to be opening our doors in Mexico City so we can introduce the community to what makes Fatburger so special.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, the Beyond Burger®, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.