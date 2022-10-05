Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Growing in Atlanta

FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and 15 other restaurant concepts, announced a new development deal to open three new franchised locations in Atlanta. In partnership with franchisee Deidre Brown, the Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express locations will open over the next three years with the first location set to open in Atlanta by the end of 2023.

“This development deal is a significant milestone for both Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express,” says Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “Locals will be able to enjoy our delicious Fatburgers and experience the fast casual co-branded model of Buffalo’s Cafe. The Atlanta community has embraced Buffalo’s Cafe for over 35 years, and we are excited to now provide them with additional locations in the area to not only enjoy their favorite wings, but also our delicious, custom-built Fatburgers.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs, to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible™ Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing