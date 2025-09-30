FAT Brands Inc., FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of its first co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express location in Oklahoma, located at the Arbuckle Travel Center in Springer, OK. The new location will offer Fatburger’s classic custom-built burgers, fries and hand-scooped milkshakes made with real ice cream, alongside a variety of chicken wings and tenders from Buffalo’s Express.

Recognized as a Hollywood-favorite, Fatburger is best known for its grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers, which can be customized with signature toppings including bacon, eggs, chili and onion rings. A perfect complement to Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express menu includes delicious bone-in and boneless chicken wings accompanied by a range of mouthwatering sauces.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the bold flavors of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express to Oklahoma for the first time,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Our co-branded locations have continued to perform well across the country, and we are confident that this new travel center location will provide travelers and locals alike with a crave-worthy dining experience unlike any other.”

To celebrate the restaurant opening, Fatburger will be doling out free Fat and Skinny Fries with any purchase on Sept. 30. The new Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 11440 State Highway 53, Springer, TX inside the Arbuckle Travel Center.