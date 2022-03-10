Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express to Open Six Stores in Arkansas

FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and 15 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development deal to bring six new locations to Arkansas over the next four years. The development deal will increase the total number of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express locations in the state to seven with the first restaurant having opened in Greenbrier in December 2021.

“The reception has been nothing short of great since we arrived in Arkansas with the Greenbrier location generating strong sales week-over-week,” says Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “Locals continue to be drawn to our delicious, made-to-order burgers and award-winning wings and we hope that with six other locations now in the pipeline that they recognize how committed we are to expanding in the state.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs, to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible™ Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.