Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Ready for Kentucky Debut

FAT Brands Inc. announced the debut of the first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express to date in the state of Kentucky. Located in Winchester, the co-branded, drive-thru restaurant will provide locals with the chains’ sought-after made-to-order burgers and juicy wings.

“We are always listening to our fans and where they are looking for us to grow,” says Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Expanding in the South has been a priority as of recent. We opened our first location in Arkansas in late 2021 and were met with great success. Now several months later, we are thrilled to bring our iconic dining experience to the state of Kentucky.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible™ Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

The Winchester Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 1452 W Lexington Ave., Winchester, Ky. 40391 and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.