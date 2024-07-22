Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, the beloved co-branded burger and wing concept owned by FAT Brands Inc., is bringing the bling this National Chicken Wing Day. Starting on July 29 (National Chicken Wing Day) and shining through Aug. 4, fans can scoop up a FREE order of three-piece wings with the purchase of any Fatburger Meal when ordering online through order.fatburger.com with the code WINGMAN24.

While the chain’s wings are always dripping with flavor, there is even more drip to be had for the special holiday. This National Chicken Wing Day, the ultimate wing lover can take their bling to the next level by winning the ultra-exclusive, custom Chicken Wing Bling necklace by Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express. One lucky fan who follows Fatburger on Instagram and comments/tags a friend on Fatburger’s National Chicken Wing Day Giveaway post on July 29 is up for the chance to win the cluckin’ good prize – the one-of-a-kind bling. The Chicken Wing Bling is hot and spicy just like Buffalo’s Express’ wings, proudly displaying Chicken Wings in gold and rhinestone encrusted lettering and is the perfect way to forever flaunt your love for Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and their commitment to the drip.

“For National Chicken Wing Day this year, it was gold or go home,” says Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “We invite our fans to come out and enjoy free wings with their Fatburger meal, and we can’t wait to see who the lucky winner is of our golden giveaway—Chicken Wing Bling.”