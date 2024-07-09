FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Round Table Pizza, and 16 other restaurant concepts, announced a new development deal set to bring the iconic California-based pizza and burger chains to Utah. In partnership with franchisee Blacksheep Hospitality Group, LLC, the new deal will bring a total of 12 co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza franchised restaurants to the Beehive State over the next six years, with the first unit set to open in 2025.

“Since debuting the Fatburger and Round Table Pizza co-branded pairing last year, we now have over 50 plus units in the development pipeline,” says Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “This momentum can be attributed to the model’s success right out of the gate in Texas. Shelby Jobe and his team opened the first co-branded store in Texas, and we are confident that he will be just as successful in expanding the concept throughout Utah with Blacksheep Hospitality Group, LLC.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. At Fatburger, “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with multiple patties and toppings including bacon and eggs. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, Turkeyburgers, hand-breaded Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, and hand-scooped Milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as “Pizza Royalty” for its homemade dough made from scratch and rolled fresh daily as well as for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like hand-sliced vegetables, high-quality meats, and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.