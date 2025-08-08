FAT Brands Inc., FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Round Table Pizza, and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of its first co-branded Round Table Pizza and Fatburger in California in Rancho Cordova. With the addition of sister brand Fatburger, guests can now enjoy fresh, new menu additions including the chain’s beloved custom-built burgers, fries and hand-scooped milkshakes.

“There’s nothing better than seeing two iconic brands unite under one roof, especially in their home state,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “This opening also represents the first-ever Fatburger addition to an existing Round Table Pizza location – a strategic growth initiative we plan to continue expanding, particularly throughout California.”

Recognized as a Hollywood-favorite, Fatburger is best known for its grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers, which can be customized with signature toppings including bacon, eggs, chili, and onion rings. To celebrate Fatburger’s debut at the restaurant, a grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, Aug. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with the first 100 customers receiving a free Original Fatburger. Guests can also enjoy a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries with any purchase in addition to other prizes and celebratory activities all day long.

The Round Table Pizza and Fatburger Rancho Cordova restaurant is located at 2234 Sunrise Blvd., Rancho Cordova, CA 95670, and is open Sunday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.