Fatburger, the all-American burger chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., announces the bold comeback of the fan-favorite Baby Fat for only $5.99. The Baby Fat is packed with the same unbeatable flavor that Fatburger fans know and love. Available for a limited-time only, the Baby Fat is available at the $5.99 value price point starting today through June 30 via www.fatburger.com with code BABYFAT5 or in-store at participating locations.

“Our fans have been asking, and we have heard them—the Baby Fat is back,” said Jenn Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer at FAT Brands. “This limited-time value burger offering is sure to hit the spot for both long-time fans and new guests, pairing perfectly with Fat or Skinny Fries, a hand-scooped milkshake or an ice-cold PEPSI.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. At Fatburger, “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with toppings including bacon, eggs, chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.