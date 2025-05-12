Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and Hot Dog on a Stick have officially debuted in Connecticut, opening a tri-branded location at the new Great Wolf Lodge Resort in Mashantucket, CT. This marks the third Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and Hot Dog on a Stick to open in a Great Wolf Lodge.

Fatburger’s menu includes classic custom-built burgers, fries, and hand-scooped shakes made with real ice cream. The location also features beloved menu selections from Hot Dog on a Stick, including the brand’s signature Hot Dog and Cheese on a Stick offerings, fresh-made funnel cake sticks, hand-stomped lemonade, and Buffalo’s Express’ mouthwatering chicken wings and tenders. Packed with bold flavors and fan-favorites, the tri-branded menu is the perfect way for families visiting the renowned water park to refuel and satisfy their cravings.

“This is a significant milestone for Fatburger and Hot Dog on a Stick – two beloved, West Coast-founded brands,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and Hot Dog on a Stick. “There has been great anticipation surrounding the opening of the new Great Wolf Lodge in Mashantucket. Coupled with the arrival of the three brands in Connecticut, we see this partnership as the perfect recipe for success as families take in the unforgettable experiences that the resort provides.”