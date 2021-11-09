Fatburger, Buffalo's Express to Enter Illinois with 25 stores

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and 13 other restaurant concepts, is heading to Illinois with a newly inked deal in partnership with A.D.T.J. Development LLC to open 25 Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express stores throughout the state of Illinois, in particular, in Chicago and the surrounding area.

The locations are slated to open over the next eight years. Both the Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express brands have been populating the West Coast, East Coast, and regions in the South. This will be FAT Brands’ largest presence in Illinois to date and signals a substantial move into the Midwest markets.

“The city of Chicago has a vibrant restaurant scene and has welcomed fast casual eateries over the past decade. It’s an exciting time for FAT Brands to be growing our presence in the area,” says FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “We are eager to plant our roots down in Chicago and the state as a whole, delivering an unparalleled burger and wing experience to new audiences.”

“Fatburger has always been our favorite burger and we have each traveled far and wide,” says Managing Partner of A.D.T.J. Development LLC Toi Salter. “We are excited as a team to bring the Fatburger experience to the state of Illinois.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs, to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible™ Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.