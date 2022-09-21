Fatburger, Buffalo's Express Ink 6-Unit Deal in Sacramento

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and 15 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development deal to open six new franchised locations in the Sacramento area. In partnership with franchisee Raj Pooni, the co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express locations will open over the next six years with the first location set to open by the end of 2023.

“Fatburger is synonymous with California, so it is only fitting for us to expand further around the capital city, Sacramento,” says Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “We are also pleased to have an existing franchise partner, Raj Pooni, who operates a Round Table Pizza location in the area, to open these new units. This speaks to our synergistic growth model of having our franchisees diversify their restaurant portfolios with additional FAT Brands concepts.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs, to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible™ Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.