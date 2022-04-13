Fatburger celebrating 4/20 with $4.20 Original Fatburgers on 4/20 and free delivery throughout the month of April at participating locations. While the holiday may be unofficial, the Fatburger festivities are anything but.

Guests can satisfy their munchie cravings on 4/20 with a $4.20 Original Fatburger deal when ordering online via www.fatburger.com. Fatburger’s Original Fatburger, made with 100% pure lean beef, grilled to perfection, and built-to-order on a freshly toasted bun, is sure to hit the spot. If fans’ cravings kick in before or after 4/20, Fatburger has that hashed out too with free delivery on all orders of $20 or more for the month of April when ordering online via www.fatburger.com.

“We are always looking for fun ways to engage with our fans and 4/20 is a holiday where we like to roll out some great deals,” says Taylor Fischer, Director of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Our juicy, delicious Original Fatburgers will blow you away as is, but we wanted to up our game for the holiday and add in another element, free delivery through the month.”