Fatburger Celebrating Fat Tuesday with Free Fat Fries

Fatburger is celebrating Fat Tuesday all week long by offering guests a free order of Fat Fries with any purchase starting March 1 through 6. Customers can get their free helping of Fat Fries with any purchase made in-store by mentioning the promo or by using the promo code FATTUESDAY22 at online checkout when ordering via www.fatburger.com/orderonline. The deal cannot be combined with any other offer, discounts, or coupons and is available at participating locations only.

While Fatburger celebrates its fans every day, the chain has become known over the years for playing into the holiday that they share a name with. Whether pairing with a juicy, made-to-order Fatburger or a hand-scooped, real ice cream milkshake, Fat Fries always hit the spot.

Come FAT Tuesday, we always look forward to giving Fatburger fans a way to celebrate,” said Taylor Fischer, Director of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Our Fat Fries are sure to keep customers fueled for Fat Tuesday and the festivities to follow.”