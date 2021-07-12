Fatburger, Elevation Burger to Offer Free Fries for National French Fry Day

Whether you like your fries Skinny or Fat, Fatburger has got you covered this National French Fry Day (July 13) with a sizzling promotion. From July 12 – 18, Fatburger guests can enjoy a free order of Skinny Fries or Fat Fries with any purchase. The week-long promotion is valid in-store for customers who mention the deal, as well as online with the code FrenchFryDay21.

“In honor of National French Fry Day, we wanted to celebrate a Fatburger staple with a special offer,” says Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Whether guests choose to pair their burgers with Skinny Fries or Fat Fries, it’s nearly impossible to enjoy our burgers and shakes without a side of fries. We hope our loyal customers come in to join us throughout the week to celebrate the holiday.”

Elevation Burger will also mark National French Fry Day with a limited-time, mouthwatering promotion. Customers who make an in-store purchase at Elevation Burger will earn themselves a free order of Classic Olive Oil French Fries from July 12-18. Elevation Burger’s french fries are cooked in heart healthy olive oil and pair well with any of the brand’s premium organic burgers. The special deal can be enjoyed in stores by diners who mention the promotion.

“Our French Fries cooked in heart healthy olive oil are a staple at Elevation Burger, which is why we decided to offer our guests a free order of them to celebrate,” says Wiederhorn. “We hope our Elevation Burger guests get their fill of delicious french fries this “holiday” season to complement our delicious burgers.”