Fatburger, the all-American burger chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is bringing some serious heat for summer with four brand-new menu items. Along with debuting all-new Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Strips, the iconic chain is heating things up with Frank’s RedHot. Nashville Hot Chicken Strips, Nashville Hot Skinny Fries, Fat Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, and Onion Rings, all made with Frank’s RedHot Nashville Hot Seasoning are now available in addition to Crispy Chicken Strips, starting today, July 23, through Dec. 31 at participating locations.

With this hot menu roll-out, Fatburger will be serving up perfectly crispy, hand-breaded Chicken Strips in two variations—Traditional and Nashville Hot made with Frank’s RedHot Nashville Hot Seasoning. Customers looking to crank the heat even further can also add Frank’s RedHot Nashville Hot Seasoning to any of their favorite sides—a perfect pairing of the beloved Nashville Hot Seasoning and Fatburger’s fan-favorite side options.

“Our fanbase continues to crave the heat so we wanted to deliver with an irresistibly hot line-up of new items,” said Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing at Fatburger. “Like Fatburger, Frank’s RedHot has a loyal following and celebrated history, so we knew joining forces would kick things up a notch when it comes to our chicken game. And we didn’t stop at the chicken—we want fans to add the seasoning to our sides, too! Get them while they’re hot!”