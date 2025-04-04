FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces a new partnership with the group behind Big M CIE, to expand Fatburger across France, opening 30 units over the next three years with five new units set to open in 2026.

“Since opening our first location nearly three years ago in Sarcelles, we have been looking for the right strategic opportunities to continue our expansion in France,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “Mehdi Bella and his team have a vast amount of experience within the restaurant space and successfully operate their own restaurant franchise in the country. We are confident they are the right partners to quickly scale Fatburger to amplify the brand’s presence across France—showcasing what makes Fatburger unique—our custom-built burgers, Fat and Skinny Fries and hand-scooped milkshakes.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible™ Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100 percent real ice cream.