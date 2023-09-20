Fatburger Launches Jalapeño Popper Burger and Poppers for Limited Time

Fatburger announced the launch of two sizzling new additions to its menu for a limited time: the Jalapeño Popper Burger and Jalapeño Poppers. Customers can order these spicy new offerings both online and in-store at select locations from Sept. 19 through Dec. 31.

Packed with fiery flavor, the Jalapeño Popper Burger features Fatburger’s signature made-to-order beef patty topped with crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, a slather of creamy mayo, melted cheddar cheese, and a trio of jalapeño poppers. For those who can’t get enough heat, a side order of Jalapeño Poppers serves as the perfect complement to your meal, or a spicy snack on its own. Accompanied by a side of ranch dressing to balance the heat, each order includes nine poppers to ensure the craving for spice is satisfied.

"Spice-centric offerings continue to be a winning strategy. With that in mind, we’re thrilled to offer the Jalapeño Popper Burger and Jalapeño Poppers," says Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing at Fatburger. "These additions deliver just the right amount of heat, and we’re confident that they will elevate the Fatburger experience for those who are craving more daring flavors.”