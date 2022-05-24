Fatburger Launches Limited Edition NFTs for National Hamburger Day

Fatburger is celebrating National Hamburger Day by providing guests with a “token” of appreciation, 500 limited edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Created in collaboration with Supper Club, a Web3 eating community that supports restaurants, each complimentary NFT will unlock access to a free delicious, made-to-order Original Fatburger.

On National Hamburger Day, May 28, 500 NFTs will be minted and available to fans on a first come, first serve basis to fans visiting www.supperclub.xyz/fatburger. Guests can access their specialty NFTs through their Solana blockchain wallet and will be able to redeem a coupon for a free Original Fatburger on their online purchase, starting June 1 through the end of the month. Once a user links their wallet to their browser, the Fatburger online ordering website will register if a user has an NFT in their Solana wallet and the coupon can be applied. Coupons will be redeemable once per NFT owner and will not include add-ons.

“Fatburger’s foray into the NFT space last year with Death Row Records was a huge hit with our fans, so we wanted to introduce a new digital collectible in honor of National Hamburger Day that offers utility our fans can eat,” says Taylor Fischer, Director of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “With this limited edition, one-of-a-kind NFT, we’re excited to offer a fun, innovative way for our fans to score a free Original Fatburger while owning a piece of the blockchain.”