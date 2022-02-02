Fatburger Offering Free Burgers for the Big Game

Fatburger wants fans to score big for the game on February 13, 2022. When the clock starts ticking, Fatburger will be putting out its best line-up, giving away 56 free Original Fatburgers on the hour for the duration of the game when guests order online at participating locations

No pick six required to redeem. All fans need to do is keep their eyes peeled for a special code released every hour on Fatburger’s Instagram stories. The first code will be revealed at 3:30 p.m. PST/6:30 p.m. EST. The first 56 customers to redeem each hour can chow down on an Original Fatburger – a fresh ground, pure lean beef patty, topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish, all sandwiched between a toasted bun. The offer is only valid on online orders through www.fatburger.com/orderonline on Feb. 13, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. PST/6:30 p.m. EST to 6:30 p.m. PST/9:30 p.m. EST. One free Original Fatburger is redeemable per guest. The offer cannot be combined with other discount offers or coupons and no substitutions or add-ons included.

“This year, we wanted to up our game and reward our guests with free Fatburgers, all while not missing any of the action,” says FAT Brands CEO, Andy Wiederhorn. “At Fatburger, all of our fans are winners and we thought it would be only fitting to show them some extra appreciation by kicking things up a notch with some juicy burgers to enjoy from the sidelines.”