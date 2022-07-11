Fatburger Offering Free Fries with Purchase from July 13–19

All-American burger chain, Fatburger, is shaking up National French Fry Day with a pipin’ hot deal. Starting July 13 through July 19, Fatburger will be giving away free orders of Fat or Skinny Fries with any purchase.

Valid at participating locations, the promotion is available in-store for fans who mention the deal and can be redeemed online with the code “FrenchFryDay22.” Fatburger’s fried-to-perfection, golden brown Fat and Skinny Fries are the perfect complement to a juicy, built-to-order Fatburger, turkeyburger or crispy chicken sandwich. For a sweeter combination, guests can pair their fries with a creamy, hand-scooped milkshake made with 100% real ice cream.

“French fries are a burger’s best friend which is why we decided to celebrate one of our favorite holidays by putting our Fat and Skinny Fries in the spotlight for not just one day, but for a week-long celebration," says Taylor Fischer, Director of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “We look forward to satisfying Fatburger fans’ lunch, dinner or late-night fry cravings with our golden deal.”