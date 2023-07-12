Fatburger Offering Free Fries with Purchase for National French Fry Day

Fatburger is ready to deliver this National French Fry Day. Starting July 13 and running through July 16, Fatburger will be cooking up a hot deal – one free order of Fat or Skinny Fries with any purchase.

Valid at participating locations, the promotion is available in-store and online for fans who mention the promo or use code “FrenchFryDay23.” Fatburger’s fried-to-perfection, golden brown Fat and Skinny Fries are the perfect complement to a juicy, built-to-order Fatburger, turkeyburger or crispy chicken sandwich. For a sweeter combination, guests can pair their fries with a creamy, hand-scooped milkshake made with 100% real ice cream.

“A Fatburger meal isn’t complete without Fat or Skinny Fries," says Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Just like our Fatburgers, our fans love our fries and we’re always looking for opportunities to treat them.”