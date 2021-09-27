Fatburger Opens 100th U.S. Location

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express announced that the 100th U.S. location of Fatburger is now open in Arlington, Texas. Co-branded with Buffalo’s Express, the restaurant will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 7 to celebrate the milestone and will be serving up free fries all day to those who stop by. The new location is under the helm of franchisee Maisha Bankhead, who also owns a Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express in North Richland Hills that opened in June 2020.

“Expanding Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express’s domestic presence has been a key focus for FAT Brands as we open new locations in markets such as greater Dallas-Ft. Worth, where we’ve had great success due to incredible franchisees like Maisha Bankhead,” says FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “We’re thrilled to celebrate this landmark opening with Maisha, who is a true advocate for the Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express brand, and we look forward to bringing our all-American menu to more Texans.”

“I became part of the FAT Brands family last year and am so grateful for the growth opportunities that became possible with the support of the FAT Brands team,” adds Maisha Bankhead, Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express franchisee. “I am honored that the Arlington location of Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express gets to be the momentous 100th store and am excited to share its delicious menu of burgers, fries, wings, and shakes with new and existing fans in the area.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs, to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible™ Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.