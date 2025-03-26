FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of a new Fatburger location at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in the American Airlines’ employee dining hall. The opening is in partnership with Bankhead Food Group LLC, which has a connection to several brick-and-mortar locations across Texas, and Gideon Toal Management Services, a leading airport lounge and concessions management company. To date, this marks the first restaurant franchise in an employee cafeteria at the airport.

Known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers, the new Fatburger has an array of burger options to fuel all cravings—from the Original Fatburger to Turkeyburgers to Impossible Burgers. The menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

“We see great strategic value in our opening at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “This is a new form of growth for us that we see significant potential with across other airports as our burgers and fries make for the perfect, on-the-go meal. Similarly, our partners for this opening bring a wealth of experience to the table that will be invaluable as we look to scale the model.”