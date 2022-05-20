Fatburger Opens in Excalibur Hotel & Casino

FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, announced that Fatburger has officially opened in the Excalibur Hotel & Casino. The location marks the third casino location to date in Las Vegas, joining Red Rock Casino and Santa Fe Station. Hollywood’s favorite burger will also be arriving at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas this summer.

“We have seen great success with Fatburger locations in casinos over the years and are thrilled to expand upon that by opening at two iconic properties right on the Las Vegas Strip,” says Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Whether you are looking for a quick dinner before catching a show or a late-night burger accompanied by a spiked milkshake, we look forward to providing tourists and locals a convenient spot to grab delicious food around the clock.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its grilled-to-perfection, 100% pure lean beef burgers. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger Excalibur menu includes Skinny Fries and real ice cream milkshakes. Fans looking to kick-up the party and their shake can add in a shot of tequila, rum, or Irish cream liqueur for a perfectly spiked milkshake. Open Monday through Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Thursday through Sunday, 24/7, the restaurant features a full breakfast menu with breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, Belgian waffles and more.