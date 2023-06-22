Fatburger to Return to Tampa Area in Florida Growth Push

FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger and 16 other restaurant concepts, announced Fatburger’s return to the Tampa area. Located in Riverview, Florida, the new restaurant marks the first location in the state in approximately 20 years. The opening is just the start of a new wave of locations arriving in Florida for the all-American burger brand -three more locations will be opening in Tampa in the next five years, in addition to 10 locations in Orlando within the next seven years.

“We are heavily invested in growing the Fatburger brand in Florida,” says Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Making our return to the state after two decades is incredibly rewarding, especially with a committed, experienced partner like Whole Factor Inc., who will be opening 13 more units in Florida. Fans have been eagerly waiting for us and the time has finally come for them to grab their favorite burgers, fries, and milkshakes.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100 percent real ice cream.

To celebrate the new restaurant, the Riverview location will be hosting a grand opening celebration on June 24, with the first 100 customers receiving a free Original Fatburger. Additionally, fans can score a free drink with any purchase throughout the day.

The new Fatburger Riverview restaurant is located at 9950 Upper Alafia Court, Riverview, FL 33578. The location is open Sunday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.