FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development deal with existing franchisee Whole Factor Inc., to open 40 additional Fatburger locations across Florida over the next 10 years, including new areas such as Jacksonville. Since 2021, Whole Factor Inc. has been steadily growing the Fatburger brand across the state with a 14-unit development deal to grow in the Orlando and Tampa areas, with two restaurants open to date in Riverview and Celebration.

“Two years ago, Fatburger made its return to the state of Florida after a 20-year absence, and we are not looking back,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Co-CEO and Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “Our Riverview and Celebration locations have exceeded expectations with an incredible fanbase that loves our cooked-to-order burgers, fries, and hand-scooped milkshakes. Whole Factor is an excellent partner that understands what makes Fatburger such a unique, beloved brand, and their future growth will cement Fatburger as a key burger player in the state of Florida.”

“We are excited to grow Fatburger across the state with Whole Factor Inc., bringing our fresh, handcrafted burgers to more communities in the Tampa and Orlando areas in addition to entering the Jacksonville market,” said Spike Singh, Owner of Whole Factor Inc. “With a new store opening later this year in Orange Park near Jacksonville, we are eager to share Fatburger’s iconic menu and vibrant atmosphere with even more fans.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100 percent real ice cream.