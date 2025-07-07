Fatburger, the all-American burger chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is ringing in National French Fry Day with a week-long golden, crispy and perfectly salted deal! From July 9 through July 13 at participating locations, fans can get their hands on a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries with any burger or sandwich purchase made online through www.fatburger.com with code FryDay25.

“Our beloved Fat and Skinny Fries aren’t just sides – they’re bold staples, and the perfect way to celebrate National French Fry Day,” said Laura Vandevier, Senior Director of Marketing at Fatburger. “At Fatburger, we believe fries deserve more than just a day. That’s why, just like last year, we’re turning it into a full week fry celebration!”

Fatburger’s fried-to-perfection Fat and Skinny Fries are the ultimate sidekick to any meal, whether it’s a juicy, made-to-order Fatburger, a flavorful Turkeyburger, or a crispy Chicken Sandwich. To sweeten the deal, fans can pair their fries with a creamy, hand-scooped milkshake, made with 100% real ice cream for the perfect combination of salty, sweet, and seriously satisfying.