Fatburger Unleashes Mike’s Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Fatburger announced the launch of Mike’s Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich, available for a limited time. The sweet and spicy mash-up is the first Fatburger and Mike’s Hot Honey collaboration, with both brands working together to create a one-of-a-kind offering that will “wow” chicken sandwich enthusiasts. Customers can order the Mike’s Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich online and in-store at participating Fatburger locations from June 14 through September 4, 2022.

Sweet ‘n’ spicy ‘n’ ultra-crispy, the Mike’s Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich features Fatburger’s signature hand-breaded, crispy chicken breast with pickles, bacon, and a generous drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey® to deliver a perfect balance of sweetness and heat. Dripping with flavor, the premium sandwich represents the union of East Coast and West Coast: hot honey originating in the New York pizza scene and Fatburger’s classic Los Angeles fare. Customers in the Los Angeles area can indulge in the Mike’s Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich and score hot swag at the launch event taking place at Fatburger Ladera Heights. Guests are invited to come out on Friday, June 24 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in their best drip and enjoy a free sandwich before they leave dripping with branded bucket hats, fanny packs, and more while supplies last.

“The Mike’s Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich is the perfect addition to our menu for the summer, adding a sweet and spicy kick to our already delicious chicken sandwich,” says Taylor Fischer, Director of Marketing for FAT Brands. “The Mike’s Hot Honey team has been a great partner in bringing this limited-time offering to life and we can’t wait for both of our fanbases to get their hands on this hot new drip.”

“Partnering with Fatburger, an iconic LA brand, is a dream come true for me,” said Mike Kurtz, Founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “I still vividly remember my maiden voyage to Fatburger on my first trip to LA and it's always a regular stop whenever I'm in town. Fatburger is a part of LA culture and we’re very excited to share this new sandwich and our Hot Honey with Fatburger fans.”

Fatburger Ladera Heights is located at 6715 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045