Fatburger has once again cooked up a golden deal for its fans in celebration of National French Fry Day, July 12. Here’s the skinny on the offer—starting July 8 through July 14 at participating locations, guests can grab one free order of Fat or Skinny Fries with any purchase made in-store or online through www.fatburger.com using the code FRYDAY24.

Fatburger’s fried-to-perfection, golden brown Fat and Skinny Fries are the perfect complement to a juicy, built-to-order Fatburger, Turkeyburger or Crispy Chicken Sandwich. For a sweeter combination, guests can pair their fries with Fatburger’s creamy, hand-scooped milkshake made with 100% real ice cream.

“French fries are our burgers favorite side kick, which is why we wanted to bring back this fan-favorite, week-long deal,” says Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing at Fatburger. “Whether you prefer a Fat or Skinny fry or both for that matter, we’ve got you covered.”