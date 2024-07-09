Fazoli’s has officially launched two new pasta dishes, Three Meat Manicotti and Chicken Alfredo Manicotti. Now through Sept. 9 at participating locations, the classic manicotti dishes are baked to perfection and sure to satisfy with every bite.

Three Meat Manicotti is crafted for meat lovers everywhere and features manicotti pasta filled and topped with Fazolis’ classic meat sauce, bacon, Italian sausage and melted cheeses. The all-new Chicken Alfredo Manicotti is a fusion of pasta lovers’ favorite dishes, featuring manicotti, Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, Parmesan-roasted broccoli, and a trio of melted cheeses then topped with Parmesan panko breadcrumbs for a satisfying crunch. Both pasta dishes are loaded with flavor and, as always, served with free freshly baked, signature breadsticks.

“Our Stuffed Shell entrees performed extremely well with our customer base and revealed our fans’ desire for innovative pasta creations,” says Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli’s. “For this new roll-out, we wanted to lean into that further with craveworthy entrees with premium ingredients while still providing the great value our fans love.”

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.