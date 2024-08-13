Time to crack open the books and dig into some breadsticks! Fazoli’s, America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is offering a saucy, scholarly deal – $4 fan-favorite pastas – to celebrate back to school! Available now and running through Sept. 9 at participating locations, guests can indulge in fan-favorite pasta dishes for only $4, including Regular Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce and Fettuccine Alfredo!

Available for dine-in, drive-thru and online guests who use the code BACK4SCHOOL, fans should be sure to pencil in this hot deal ASAP. All three pasta offerings are loaded with flavor and, as always, served with free freshly baked, signature breadsticks.

“After the success of our Fourth of July promotion, we look forward to treating our loyal guests to a filling, hearty meal,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli’s. “Value and quality will always be key cornerstones of the Fazoli’s brand and we will continue to devise impactful promotions that underscore our commitment to this.”

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.