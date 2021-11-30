Fazoli's Announces its 2021 'All-American Team'

Fazoli’s recently recognized the top restaurant leaders who work to solidify its best-in-class brand status by selecting five team members for the company’s All-American award!

This annual award honors its leading team members who epitomize the best-of-the-best from among the brand’s nearly 5,000 company and franchise associates across the country. All honorees received a $1,000 check, certificate of appreciation and a specially designed uniform that distinguishes them as Fazoli’s All-Americans.

The iconic Italian brand has named these five associates to its 2021 All-American Team:

Diego Urdaneta from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Henry Newsom from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. June Hall from Mount Vernon, Illinois. Macayla Rand from Onalaska, Wisconsin. Ryan Buckner from Muncie, Indiana.

“We are beyond excited for the opportunity to honor five talented and dedicated individuals making a difference in the Fazoli’s Family,” says Vice President of Human Resources Dave Craig. “These team members play a huge role in not only the success of their local restaurants but in setting our brand apart as an industry leader in service and excellence. Our winners embody Fazoli’s mission, purpose and values every day on and off the job. We are proud to recognize and reward their continued pursuit of excellence.”