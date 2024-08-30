Fazoli’s, FAT Brands’ fast and fresh Italian chain, announced its latest opening in Georgia. Located at 207 Bullsboro Dr. in Newnan, this marks the brand’s eighth location to date in the state. Over the years, the brand has steadily built its following in Georgia with its pasta offerings loaded with flavor and free freshly baked, signature breadsticks.

“The following and excitement surrounding a new Fazoli’s is unmatched,” said Gregg Nettleton, President of Fazoli’s. “Our fans are truly some of the most loyal out there, recognizing our commitment to unparalleled service and providing value-driven food offerings without sacrificing quality. We can’t wait to strengthen our roots further in the surrounding Atlanta area, adding another spot for locals to enjoy their favorite Italian food.”

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

Fazoli’s Newnan is open Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.