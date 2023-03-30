Fazoli’s Baked Fettucine Alfredo Returns for Limited Time

Fazoli’s announced the long-awaited debut of their mouthwatering Oven-Baked Subs and the limited time return of Baked Fettucine Alfredo.

Beginning April 4, guests can indulge in the same great taste and quality that they’ve come to know at Fazoli’s, in the form of three new Oven-Baked Subs:

Club – Sliced ham, turkey and bacon topped with sliced mozzarella, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on a soft 8-inch sub roll.

Original Italian – Italian sausage, salami, spicy ham and pepperoni, topped with sliced mozzarella, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and giardiniera vegetables.

Meatball – Fazoli’s Famous Meatballs with pepperoni and melted mozzarella cheese on a toasted garlic roll.

Thanks to fan feedback, Baked Fettuccine Alfredo will also join Fazoli’s menu this April 4, but for a limited time. A longtime best-seller, this famous entrée features fettuccine smothered with creamy alfredo sauce and baked with a savory blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese. Guests can upgrade their Baked Fettucine Alfredo by adding chicken for just $2.

“Just like our ingredients, we always want to keep things fresh and fun at Fazoli’s,” says Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli’s. “Whether it’s our new Oven-Baked Subs or the triumphant return of the Baked Fettuccine Alfredo, there is something for everyone, whether it’s their first visit or fiftieth visit.”