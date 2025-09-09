Fazoli’s, America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is dishing out Italian comfort classics with the return of its Stuffed Shells Menu, available for a limited time at participating locations, all at an unbeatable value. From Sept. 9 through Feb. 2, guests can dig into three indulgent pasta dishes, each stuffed with flavor and baked to perfection, alongside Fazolis’ unlimited, signature breadsticks when dining

Starting at just $5.99, the returning lineup includes three signature recipes made with rich, cheesy fillings, hearty pasta, and mouthwatering toppings, including the option to add shrimp to any entrée for just $3.00:

Baked Fettuccine & Stuffed Shell Duo – A match made in pasta heaven; a half-portion of Baked Fettuccine paired with a jumbo pasta shell stuffed with rich Italian cheeses and topped with a savory meat sauce.

Four Cheese Stuffed Shells – Three jumbo pasta shells loaded with a blend of Parmesan, Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Romano cheeses, topped with Alfredo sauce and an all-new bold and flavorful Marinara, baked with Mozzarella and Provolone and finished with crispy Parmesan Panko Breadcrumbs.

Garlic Shrimp Stuffed Shells – 12 tender shrimp simmered in a Roasted Garlic Marinara sauce, served over three cheese-filled jumbo pasta shells, baked with Mozzarella and Provolone and topped with crispy Parmesan Panko Breadcrumbs.

Fazoli’s is also debuting its new Warm Italian Donuts – because no Italian feast is complete without dessert. Dough fried until perfectly crisp, each donut is fluffy on the inside and dusted with powdered sugar, served with a choice of rich Ghirardelli chocolate or sweet strawberry dipping sauce.

“Back by popular demand, we couldn’t be more excited for our fan-favorite Stuffed Shells to make their return to our menu,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli’s. “With rich, flavorful sauces, including the introduction of our bold new marinara sauce, these classics deliver the perfect comfort food for the season, all while providing the same value and quality that our guests expect.”

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited, signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.